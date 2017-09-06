Grove City police: Man arrested for ‘enticing’ officers to shoot him

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Police arrested a Grove City man, who they said was telling officers to shoot him.

They said 32-year-old Louis Herbert was very drunk and yelling at his family members outside of his home on Sunday.

He was reaching for his waistband, threatening to shoot officers and “enticing” them to shoot him, police said in a report.

Police arrested Herbert on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was also taken to Mercer County Jail on a parole violation.

Officers said they did not find a gun on him.