Hometown Hero: Volunteer is soldier of faith in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – T.J. Mohney earns a living in the heating and air conditioning business. It’s fitting since he’s cool under pressure and has a warm heart for helping others that he is this week’s WYTV Hometown Hero.

T.J. is a different kind of family man. He considers all those in need to be part of his family. His wife, Kaila Mahoney, says he’s a behind the scenes kind of person and many people don’t know all that he does, including putting together the Brookfield United Methodist Church Summer Fest.

“After Summer Fest, we were getting a slew of emails just thanking him for his hard work, and I felt he deserved the recognition for all the stuff that he does,” Kaila said.

T.J.’s leadership skills shined managing all the moving parts to make Summer Fest a huge success. Pastor Dick Smith said T.J. really stepped it up this summer.

“He stepped into the unknown. He used his gifts to help bring Summer Fest about, which was for people in the whole community,” Pastor Smith said.

Summer Fest isn’t T.J.’s only project. He is also in charge of blessing bags. Gallon-sized storage bags filled with items like a water bottle, bible, wash cloths, soap, combs, snacks and other items. The bags are given out randomly to anyone who looks like they could use it.

Congratulations to T.J. Mahoney – Summer Fest manager, blessing bag supplier, boiler repairman, youth volunteer, craft show devotee, faithful follower of Christ and this week’s WYTV Hometown Hero.