Jackson Milton arms staff with lifesaving skill for new school year

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – A scary situation at Jackson Milton Schools changed the way the district thinks about safety preparedness. Now, it’s requiring all non-certified staff to go through CPR training.

Wednesday is the first day of school for students at Jackson Milton and to prepare for the start of the year, nearly 50 employees went through CPR training.

The State of Ohio does not require bus drivers to have CPR training but Jackson Milton is making them go through the course. In the district’s experience, the training has proven to be lifesaving.

“Several years ago, we had a custodian who had a heart attack in the evening and there was one other person here,” said Transportation Supervisor Darlene Pellini. “Luckily, that person knew CPR.”

The custodian survived and still works in the building today.

“I think that he wouldn’t be with us if we didn’t have it,” Pellini said.

After that, the superintendent decided that everyone in the district needed to know CPR. This is the eighth year of the training.

“The survivability rates of a person who goes into cardiac arrest if they don’t receive CPR, their chances of survival goes down 7 to 10 percent every minute,” said EMS Coordinator Raymond Pace.

Jackson Milton staff spent a morning learning how to recognize cardiac arrest and the basics of what to do.

“While they are standing here, waiting for the ambulance, if they are doing CPR, then they actually have a chance to increase that patient’s survivability rate by doing chest compressions and giving breaths,” Pace said. “They could potentially really save someone’s life.”

Staff members have to be recertified every two years and many of them look forward to it.

“Those children become their children so all the ones that they ride with every day, they are very particular about,” Pellini said. “They wouldn’t want anything to happen to them so they are glad that they would know how to do this.”

Professionals from University Hospital’s Portage Medical Center led the CPR training. They provide CPR and AED training to schools and other organizations.

Their goal is to build a lifesaving community so these skills can be used in the schools, at the park, even at the mall to help keep everyone safe.