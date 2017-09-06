Local animal advocate: Houston shelter takes in hundreds of lost pets

HOUSTON (WYTV) – A local animal advocate has been helping care for hundreds of animals being brought to a temporary shelter in Houston. Even though the storm itself is over, he says the work is just beginning.

Since arriving last Wednesday, Jason Cooke said close to 600 dogs and cats have been brought to the shelter.

Volunteers have been working hard to treat the animals and get them registered into the system. A lot of the animals are frightened and exhausted after being rescued.

Cooke said many have families looking for them but their owners are waiting to find shelter for themselves before they’re even able to get their pets.

“That’s why that stray hold, it used to be three days and it’s been extended to 30 days. We’ve got to give people time to get back on their feet and try to find out where their animals are.”

Three dogs were given up by their owners and are now on their way to the Valley. Angels for Animals will be taking the dogs in, who will eventually be up for adoption.