Man accused of beating, killing Youngstown woman fires lawyers again

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Days before prospective jurors will be coming for orientation, accused killer Lance Hundley decided he’s had enough of his lawyers — again.

“Mr. Hundley has indicated that once again he wishes to defend himself,” Atty. John Juhasz said.

Hundley, who’s facing capital murder charges, then told Judge Maureen Sweeney that he’s “having problems” with his defense team.

“I have allowed them to do their job and if you remember, I wrote you two letters in July about the problems I was having with my attorneys. That was a complaint.”

Hundley is accused of beating Erika Huff to death inside her Youngstown home nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say he then attacked the woman’s mother with a hammer and set fire to the victim’s house to cover up the crimes.

He initially claimed he was insane at the time, only to later change his mind.

Hundley fired his first set of lawyers after they pressed to have his competency evaluated. In July of last year, after his new attorneys asked that he be tested again, Hundley became so angry in court that he had to be restrained.

This morning, after firing his second set of lawyers, Hundley insisted he could not work with anyone who was local. Instead, he said he wanted an attorney from another county.

“I specifically asked you if I could have a attorney from out this county and you told me, ‘No,'” Hundley said to the judge.

Because he believed he would not be allowed to have an attorney from out of the area, he said he would just represent himself.

However, the judge said she had changed her mind and would find Hundley a public defender from out of the area.

That seemed to satisfy him — for less than five minutes. Then they were all back again, with Hundley asking how long it would take to find new lawyers. The judge couldn’t give him an answer.

“I’ll change my mind. I’ll represent myself,” Hundley said.

Even when the judge asked Hundley a series of questions to see if he knows what he’s doing, he was insistent.

“Your honor, I’ll figure it out, I’ll figure it out.”

Hundley will now only have a matter of days to educate himself. Jury selection begins later this month.