WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The same day he was found competent to stand trial, Adam Meyers plead guilty to one count of rape.

Prosecutors say the assault happened in Niles on Jan. 14.

That’s when Myers forcibly performed oral sex on a 14-year-old girl by using physical force and making threats towards her.

The victim’s mother caught him in the act and immediately reported it to police.

Myers was ordered to undergo a pre-sentence investigation. He faces anywhere from 3-11 years in prison.