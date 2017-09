PERRY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) The Perry Township Police Department issued a missing adult alert for 83-year old Ernest Staley.

He was last seen on Sept. 4 around 1 p.m.

Staley left his house in Massillon driving a red Ford Escape.

The alert states that Staley is easily confused and has a history of strokes and needs medication.

If you see Staley or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.