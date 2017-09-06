Police say former Stoneboro Police Chief pocketed $4,765

STONEBORO, Pa. (WYTV) – The former Police Chief of Stonboro in Mercer County is facing theft charges.

Tyler Valimont, 34, is accused of taking $4,700 from 33 different donors. He was Stoneboro’s police chief from August 2015-August 2016.

He told them he was raising money to train his personal dog to become a police dog. But Stoneboro City Council denied the training, and Valimont never gave back the money.

Bond has been set for $10,000.

Valimont was fired from the Farrell Police Department in December 2016 for paying a prostitute $80 for sex while he was on duty and in uniform.