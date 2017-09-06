Warren grandfather overdosed while child slept upstairs, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A grandfather overdosed while watching a young child in Warren over the weekend, police said.

When officers arrived at the home in the 900 block of East Avenue SE just after 9:30 Saturday night, they said they found 68-year-old George Swegan overdosed on the floor.

According to a police report, a 6-year-old child was asleep upstairs.

Police gave Swegan several rounds of naloxone to revive him.

Brad Bertuzzi, 33, of Niles, was also in the home.The first officer who arrived said he found Bertuzzi on his back. When he tried to wake Bertuzzi up, he said he found a bag of suspected drugs in his hand. Bertuzzi told police the drugs were not his.

One of Swegan’s family members said Swegan had never done hard drugs before and claimed that Bertuzzi was supplying him with heroin.

While police were at the house, they said Bertuzzi kept falling in and out of consciousness and had to be given naloxone.

Both Swegan and Bertuzzi were taken to the hospital for treatment.

They both pleaded not guilty to charges of endangering children.