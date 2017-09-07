Boardman trustee, addiction treatment leader running for state rep

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Meridian HealthCare CEO and Boardman Township Trustee Larry Moliterno officially announced he’s running for the 59th District of Ohio’s House of Representatives.

Moliterno has testified before and served on committees in Columbus to work on legislative solutions to the drug and alcohol abuse problems in the area.

He thinks property redevelopment is the most important thing when it comes to revitalizing the Valley’s economy.

“I work with many of the communities in the district on issues ranging from infrastructure to safety forces. These communities are the economic engines of our area and their voice needs to be heard,” Moliterno said.

He is also a recent appointee to the Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Citizens Levy Advisory Council and said he wants to protect the older population.

John Boccieri is the current representative for the 59th District. Boccieri is running for the State Senate seat currently held by Joe Schiavoni.