BEAVER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to replace a bridge on the toll road in just one weekend.

The bridge is located in Beaver County over Brush Creek. It’s a new construction method that will take just 55 hours.

Crews will tear down the existing bridge and position the new one.

The turnpike will be closed from Route 376 in New Castle to the Cranberry interchange. The detour starts Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. and lasts until Sept. 25 at 4 a.m.