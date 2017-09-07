Nugget of Knowledge: Ohio’s Buckeye

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: How we hear ourselves

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The buckeye tree is the official state tree of Ohio as of October 2nd, 1953.

Ohio is “The Buckeye State,” and the buckeye nut is the mascot for Ohio State University.

Why is the buckeye so important to us?

Ohio’s nickname comes from William Henry Harrison’s 1840 presidential campaign.

He decorated his log cabin near Cincinnati with a string of buckeyes and they became his symbol.

According to legend, the buckeye is a powerful good luck charm.

Native Americans believed it looked like the eye of a male deer, a buck..that’s why we call it a “buckeye.”

Germans and Dutch settler in early Ohio believed the buckeye held special powers: it could cure headaches, rheumatism, arthritis and boost your libido.

So…put a buckeye in your pocket and head for the casino in Austintown and let us know how you do.

