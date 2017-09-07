Ohio bill aims to clarify speed limit enforcement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A newly introduced bi-partisan bill aims to clarify where speed limits begin and end.

Local state representatives John Boccieri (D-OH) and Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-OH) took action when they realized the law doesn’t specify when a new speed limit takes effect.

“It’s so important right now that we help define this for law enforcement and our citizens that it is very clear that the speed limit begins at the sign,” Boccieri said.

Lepore-Hagan said there are too many people who are caught speeding but are unaware of the rapid change in speed limits.

Boccieri said the lack of clarity leads to legal battles between law enforcement and drivers.

Austintown Police chief Robert Gavalier agreed, and said the 88 counties in Ohio each have their own opinion on how the law is read in court.

“The more clear it is, the better it is for both sides. It’s a win-win situation,” he said.

The bill also calls on the Ohio Department of Transportation to ensure that speed limit signs are visible from a reasonable distance, to allow for slowing down or speeding up in time for the sign.