Pa. Red Cross looking for volunteers, set to hold boot camp

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WYTV) – The American Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania is looking for shelter volunteers and is holding a training “boot camp” to get them ready to deploy to Florida and Texas.

As of Monday night, over 16,000 people were still staying in shelters in both Texas and Louisiana due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. Now with Hurricane Irma set to hit the United States, the American Red Cross is preparing to open shelters as needed to house people who will be displaced due to the storm’s impact.

The American Red Cross Western Pennsylvania Region is looking to train shelter volunteers who would be willing to deploy to assist, should they be needed. The agency is holding 13 sheltering boot camps over the next ten days.

Prospective volunteers must be at least age 18 and be willing and able to accept a 2-3 week deployment if needed. All courses are offered free of charge and advanced registration is required.

More details about becoming a Red Cross volunteer and our Sheltering Boot Camp, plus information on registering for a course, can be found by visiting redcrosswpa.blogspot.com.

Courses currently scheduled include:

Saturday, Sept. 9

Red Cross Office – Greensburg, 351 Harvey Ave., (2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

Red Cross Office – Pittsburgh, 2801 Liberty Ave., (1:00 p.m. – 4:00., m.)

Monday, Sept. 11

Red Cross Office – Johnstown, 250 Jari Dr., (6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)