Student Athlete: Alexis Cunningham

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WYTV) – Senior Alexis Cunningham started running when she was five years old, and she’s been passing the competition ever since.

Alexis is already the most decorated long distance runner in East Palestine school history. Plus, her grades are just as good, earning her the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I just want to keep pushing,” said Cunningham. “I want to do the best I can and show that it’s possible to do the impossible.”

Running has always come easy for senior Alexis. She’s a two-time State Qualifier in Track and Cross Country, and holds all five individual school records in long distance running.

“It makes me want to work harder,” she said. “I just want to get better because I see the time and I’m happy with that, but I can get better and just keep improving.”

Alexis finished well in front of the field Tuesday, in her most recent win at Columbiana. Running is quite the family affair for the Cunningham’s. Both Alexis and brother Andrew are team captains this year, and both parents are the coaches.

“It definitely has the family environment to it, especially cross,” said Cunningham. “Literally, I can’t even tell you the difference between my actual family and them, we’re just like really tight.”

Off the track, Alexis remains competitive. She carries a 3.77 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“I put a lot of time towards both,” she said. “So like for tests and stuff, I put a lot of work behind it, especially in Math. It takes a lot of work and dedication.”