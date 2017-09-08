Adams with 3 TD runs, but Harding falls to Massillon 31-21

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kayron Adams scored three touchdown’s for Warren Harding, but Massillon defeated the Raiders 31-21 on Friday. Harding falls to 0-2 this season.

Anthony Ballard returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a Massillon TD.

Harding’s Kayron Adams ran for an 8-yard TD to tie it at 7.

Jamir Thomas scored on a 1-yard TD run for Massillon, while the Raiders answered with an Adams 15-yard TD run.

Massillon regained the lead, 21-14, midway through the second on a 15-yard TD pass from Aidan Longwell to Austin Kutscher.

Trailing by 14, Adams notched his third TD run of the day — this one for 66 yards — to cut Harding’s deficit to 28-21.

