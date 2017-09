AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Austintown Fitch jumped out to a three-touchdown advantage and downed Lousville 42-21 on Friday.

Randy Smith’s 5-yard TD run gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead. Luis Lunsden then notched a 3-yard TD run after a blocked punt.

Joey Zielinkski hit Maeson Verson on a 24-yard TD pass to make it 21-0.

Smith added a 2-yard TD run in the second half, while Lance McKeever added a 69-yard TD run for the Falcons.