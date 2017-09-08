East Palestine downs Campbell behind 4 Sherry TDs

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Parker Sherry scored four touchdowns and Dominic Posey three as East Palestine downed Campbell 53-26 on Friday.

Sherry scored on a 34-yard TD run to start the Bulldogs’ scoring. He then threw a 23-yard TD pass to Branden Kemp for a 16-0 lead.

Campbell’s Darion Jones connected with Malachi Barnarn for a 14-yard TD pass late in the second quarter.

Christian Stores’ 36-yard TD run for the Red Devils cut EP’s lead to 16-13.

But Sherry answered with a 16-yard TD run to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 22-13.

Dominic Posey notched a 1-yard TD run to make it 30-13 EP, before Campbell’s Darion Jones hooked up with Nikita Klimis for an 80-yard TD pass.

Posey scored two more TD runs in the second half for a 46-20 Bulldogs lead.

Brandon Liggins scored on a 63-yard TD run for Campbell.

Sherry added an 18-yard TD pass to Kemp in the fourth quarter for his 4th TD of the game.