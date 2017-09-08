Flags to be flown at half-staff as Valley honors late senator

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor former State Senator and Democratic Party Chairman Harry Meshel.

The local politician and community leader died this week at the age of 93.

Meshel, of Youngstown, served in the State Senate for 22 years.

He resigned in 1993 to lead the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

Meshel’s funeral will be Saturday morning at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Flags at public buildings and grounds throughout Mahoning County and at the Ohio Statehouse should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.