GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City beat Conneaut 28-12 on Friday, keyed by a two-touchdown halftime lead.

Brady Callahan’s 8-yard TD run put the Eagles up 7-0. They then lead 14-0 at halftime.

After Conneaut cut Grove City’s lead to 14-12 in the fourth quarter, Trey Adams’ 2-yard TD run put the Eagles up 21-12.

