Helicopter landing at Columbiana Street Fair streamed live on Facebook

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A yearly attraction touched down Friday morning at the Columbiana Street Fair.

Visitors were treated to a Marine helicopter landing downtown around 9 a.m.

Fair organizers said it’s a special part of the fair each year and something they work hard to bring to everyone — even those who can’t make it out in person.

“That helicopter landing, it’s real special. We try to get as many people down here as possible,” said Fair Manager Jacob Sevek. “Being a Friday morning, kids in school, we do different things to try to make it special for everybody with Facebook.”

He said the helicopter will take off Friday night. They’re hoping to get as many people downtown as possible to give it a good sendoff.

Another exciting event for Friday is a lunch for kids with special needs. The American Legion will serve the children, who will also get to enjoy the fair’s rides.

