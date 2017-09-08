Historic plane offering rides out of Youngstown-Warren airport

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – If you look to the skies this weekend over the Valley, you may catch a glimpse of history.

You may see Aluminum Overcast — a B-17 Flying Fortress.

Members of the Experimental Aircraft Association and the Ernie Hall Museum in Warren arranged to bring it to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna for the weekend, offering rides around the area.

Among those taking a trip is 92-year-old Harry Wehringer of Youngstown and his son John.

Harry served as a tail gunner in a similar plane during World War II.

“It was something to bring back all the memories you had — back then in the early 1940s,” Harry said. “I enjoyed it.”

“I’ve been trained in a Cessna-172 — been flying since I was 16 years old,” John said. “But this was obviously the thrill of a lifetime. To be able to do this today, it was a piece of history in the making.”

The plane was actually built in 1945 and wasn’t delivered to the Army Air Corps in time to see action during World War II.

WKBN is told its one of only 13 B-17s still in existence — and only six of those can fly.