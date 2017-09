SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – A kickoff return touchdown by Kobe Joseph started Sharpsville’s scoring and the Blue Devils piled on, beating Mercer 42-21 on Friday.

Joseph took the opening kickoff back 90 yards. Nick Alexander then connected with Luke Levis for a 69-yard TD pass.

Bobby Besser notched a 77-yard TD run for a 21-0 lead.

A Joseph TD run and another Besser TD run made it 42-0 in the first half.

