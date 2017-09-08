Mineral Ridge goes for two in OT, defeats Newton Falls

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mineral Ridge Rams lost a heart-breaker in week two against Lisbon, and they refused to let it happen again Friday night winning an overtime thriller against Newton Falls.

The Rams and Tigers opened overtime tied at eight a piece. The Tigers scored on the opening possession in overtime and kicked the extra point to take a 15-7 lead.

Mineral Ridge matched that score with a touchdown of their own, but instead of kicking an extra point as well to force a second overtime in front of their home crowd, they successfully went for the win and completed a two point conversion.

