New pharmacy to improve care at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An addition to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital opening this fall will help improve patient care.

The ribbon was cut on the Sister Margaret Mary Pharmacy, which was dedicated at the Boardman hospital Friday morning.

The new pharmacy is being called “Meds to Beds.”

Currently, St. Elizabeth patients have to go somewhere else to get their medication. Now, the pharmacy will allow them to pick up their medication before they leave the hospital.

On top of giving out medications to hospital patients, the full pharmacy will also be open to the community.

Workers said this is just another step to improving convenience and outcomes for patients.

“We are thrilled to have this pharmacy opening here,” said St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital President Genie Aubel. “Not just will it offer a retail pharmacy for anyone in the community and our emergency room patients and our outpatients, it will also allow us to provide a Meds to Beds program.”

It’s part of the renovation of the St. Elizabeth’s Boardman emergency wing.

The pharmacy will officially open in October. Inpatients and outpatients can choose to opt in for this new service.