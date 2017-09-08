Nugget of Knowledge: Penguins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

How did the penguin get it’s name?

You can split the word into two parts: pen and guin.

In Welsh, pen means “head” and gwyn means “white”….literally it means “white-head”.

But penguins have black heads.

The name penguin may originally have referred to another bird, the great auk, now extinct, but one which had a white head.

It also lived in cold water and did not fly and also had black and white distinctive features.

When explorers traveled to the Southern Hemisphere, they saw black and white birds that resembled auks, and called them penguins.

But why a Welsh word?

One early sea voyage had Sir Francis Drake sailing around the world in 1577…his crew were all Welshmen and the first to name the birds penguins from their native language.

