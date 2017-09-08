Black bear under control after spending day running around Farrell

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Farrell worked for a good part of the day on Friday to catch a black bear spotted in several different parts of the city.

As of about 4:30 p.m., the bear has been tranquilized and is under control.

It had been spotted in an alley on Hoon Avenue.

Before that, officers were in the area of Bond Street between Lincoln and Beechwood, where the bear had climbed up a tree.

Police said they shot at the bear but it got scared and ran away.

The first call came in around 10:30 Friday morning on Shilling Avenue, according to a supervisor at Mercer County 911. Police arrived and called the game commission.