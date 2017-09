NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Wilmington’s started hot and never let up, downing Lakeview 74-0 on Friday.

The Greyhounds led 34-0 in the first quarter and 55-0 at halftime.

Jack Patton got Wilmington started with a 7-yard TD run.

Bryson Verrelli scored on a 32-yard TD run and a 2-yard TD run to make it 27-0.

Cameron Marrett added a 66-yard scoring run in the first quarter as well.

