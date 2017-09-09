Hubbard police find 14-year-old who didn’t get off bus

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Hubbard Township police have found the 14-year-old boy who had been reported missing since Friday afternoon.

Police say Dakota “Cody” McGivern was found walking by himself around 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning near the area of Pothour Wheeler and Hubbard Bedford roads.

He is now with his father, who reported on Friday that he did not get off the school bus and return home.

McGivern was initially thought to have been looking for a ride to Minnesota to be with his mother, according to the Hubbard Township Police Department.