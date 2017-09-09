Mill Creek Park shuts down 11 roads for Sunday morning marathon

Proceeds from the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kid's Fun Run will go toward the Wick Recreation Children's Play Area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some roads in Youngstown will be closed this weekend for a marathon and community cup.

Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon, the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kid’s Fun Run will shut down the following roads:

  • West Glacier Drive
  • West Drive
  • Bears Den Drive
  • New Cross Drive
  • Cross Drive
  • West Cohasset Drive
  • High Drive
  • Chestnut Hill Drive
  • Valley Drive
  • East Park Drive
  • Lily Pond Drive

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Wick Recreation Children’s Play Area.

Registration and packet pick-up for the races will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday morning at the Wick Recreation Area – 1861 McCollum Road.

Registration is open until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday morning’s YMCA Community Cup had these roads closed too, except for East Park Drive and Lily Pond Drive.

