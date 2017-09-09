Mill Creek Park shuts down 11 roads for Sunday morning marathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some roads in Youngstown will be closed this weekend for a marathon and community cup.
Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon, the Green Cathedral Half Marathon, 5K and Kid’s Fun Run will shut down the following roads:
- West Glacier Drive
- West Drive
- Bears Den Drive
- New Cross Drive
- Cross Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- High Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive
- Valley Drive
- East Park Drive
- Lily Pond Drive
Proceeds from the event will go toward the Wick Recreation Children’s Play Area.
Registration and packet pick-up for the races will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday morning at the Wick Recreation Area – 1861 McCollum Road.
Registration is open until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Saturday morning’s YMCA Community Cup had these roads closed too, except for East Park Drive and Lily Pond Drive.