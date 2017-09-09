NICU reunion at Boardman’s Akron Children’s is a day for reflection

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two-hundred people came to party Saturday morning at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Akron Children’s hosted the second-ever NICU Reunion on the Boardman Campus.

For them, it’s a day to celebrate how far children and families have come from their intensive care days in the neonatal unit.

They had tons of games, free Handel’s ice cream, a visit from the Sherriff’s Department and therapy pups from the Akron Children’s Doggie Brigade.

Volunteers and family members said it’s a day for reflection and gratitude.

“Our little ones have come so far,” said Allison Oltmann, chairperson. “And this is a day for us to bring it all back home and to be able to connect with some of the staff members and some of the nurses that took care of our little ones at their most trying hour.”

Akron Children’s cares for thousands of babies in the NICU each year. They say they plan on doing events like these more often.