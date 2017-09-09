YSU beats Robert Morris 30-0; QB Wells exits with injury

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State downed Robert Morris 30-0 Saturday in their home opener at Stambaugh Stadium, although the Penguins’ starting quarterback exited with an injury in the first quarter.

The Penguins (1-1) took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on two Zak Kennedy field goals of 23 and 30 yards. Nathan Mays then scored on a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Kennedy notched a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Mays hit Kevin Rader with a 5-yard TD pass to make it 23-0.

YSU quarterback Hunter Wells exited the game in the first quarter with an injury. He was 2 of 2 passing for 40 yards. Mays replaced him and went 13 of 17 for 149 passing yards.

Tevin McCaster led the Penguins with 23 carries for 89 yards and a TD and Christian Turner had 89 yards on 17 carries. Mays also finished with 63 yards on seven carries.

YSU’s defense held Robert Morris (1-1) to just 147 totals yards and 12 first downs. YSU’s offense totaled 429 yards and 27 first downs.