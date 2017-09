YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Legendary football coach Herman Boone spoke at Youngstown State Sunday evening.

Disney featured Boone in the popular movie “Remember The Titans” — played by Denzel Washington.

Boone is known for uniting black and white players at TC Williams High School in Virginia during the 1970s.

His message Sunday was all about teamwork.

“I believe that a team is a group of people with one vision, one objective and, my god, one heartbeat,” Boone said.