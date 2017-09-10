Local pub offering drink, food specials for Browns, Steelers game today

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re still looking for somewhere to watch the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game today, one pub in Austintown is the place to be.

JR’z Pub is located at 1722 S. Raccoon Road. Their hours today run from noon to 2 a.m.

The big game begins at 1 p.m.

According to the owner, “every hour is happy hour,” so drink specials are always going on. Bottled beers are $2 a piece, short drafts are also $2 and tall drafts are $4.

Go to JR’z Pub’s website to check out what types of food they have — now serving breakfast.