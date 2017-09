ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Ellsworth Township that left one person dead.

The crash happened Saturday night just before 10 p.m. on US 224.

Justin Schmidt, 27-years-old, of Vienna, died after hitting a tree and being thrown from his car.

He was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth hospital.

Highway Patrol says alcohol and drugs could have been factors that caused the crash, and that Schmidt was not wearing a seat belt.