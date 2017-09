MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy in Trumbull County.

Mercer Co. dispatch said Brookfield and Sharon police are searching at Stateline Road in Masury, near Nellie and Cleveland Street.

The boy was last seen earlier Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and stay with WYTV on air for the latest.