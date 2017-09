MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a farmhouse fire in Mahoning Township.

Firefighters say the farmhouse is on Matthews Road and caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials know a mom and her three children live inside the house, but do not know if anyone was inside at the time.

WYTV is reaching out to the State Fire Marshal to learn more information.