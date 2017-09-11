Campbell’s Library Express gives digital book option for students

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Library Express in Campbell is open, and Monday was the first day it was open.

People can go to the Library Express’ temporary location inside the field house at the Campbell Memorial High School.

It’s called the Campbell Library Express.

A new library is being built because the old one on Sanderson Avenue needed repairs, including on their roof.

Since the library is at the high school, school officials are planning on offering students more options for their classwork.

Christine Fox, special programs coordinator at the school, said the library gives them different ways to get books into their student’s hands, including digital copies for a Chromebook.