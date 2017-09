LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The General Motors Assembly Complex in Lordstown is shut down this week.

People are buying larger vehicles, so the plant is slowing down production of the Chevy Cruze.

It’s one of many weeks the plant has halted production already this year.

It shut down for most of March and July — and plans to do the same for the week of Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.

In January, Lordstown eliminated its third shift altogether.