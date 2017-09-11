Importance of 9/11 clear to YSU police academy students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On a calm Monday at Youngstown State, all eyes were on the American Flag as it was raised.

One-by-one, the names of the people and police officers, firefighters and rescuers who lost their lives on September 11, 2011, were read.

“If we don’t remember what history teaches us, we’re bound to repeat it,” said Derik Young, a YSU instructor. “So, unfortunately, the events of the past, they still affect us to this day.”

Most of the students in YSU’s police academy watched the terror attacks unfold on TV’s in their elementary schools.

Now, with the line of duty ahead in their future, hearing those names read Monday meant a bit more.

“Just understand that any day could be the last day on the job,” Noah Linnen said. “And motivate me to be the best that I can be during the time that I have.”

“They went to work, put their badge on, put on their gun,” Justin Babos said. “Never thought it would be their last day seeing their family. That’s why you have to tell your family you love them.”

What gives these future officers some hope, though, is the unity they see among Americans when tragedies strike — like 9/11 or the recent hurricanes.

Even while our country is politically at odds.

“You can appreciate the good things that go on in the world — the things that we take for granted sometimes,” Mark Brown said. “So I think when those terrible things happen, it usually — in the best parts — brings a lot of things out of people that they wish they could do on a regular basis.”

