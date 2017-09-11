Niles man accused of punching woman, knocking her out

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Niles man is facing criminal charges, accused of punching a woman and knocking her unconscious.

Erik Dubecky, 44, was set to appear in court Monday morning on a felonious assault charge. He was arrested after an investigation on August 27.

Police were called to a home on E. Woodland Avenue after receiving multiple calls about a fight. There, they transported a 40-year-old woman to St. Elizabeth Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man told police that the woman went to the house to confront a man about posting nude photos of her online. He said the victim was arguing with Dubecky when he punched her in the face, causing her to fall in the middle of the road.

Several people reported witnessing the assault, according to a police report. A neighbor told police that there were several children in the car with the victim, and they ran out of the car screaming for help.

The neighbor said another person in the house then stole the victim’s car keys. She said the victim was bleeding heavily and having trouble walking.

Dubecky’s wife told police that their daughter was being threatened, however, and said cars full of children came to the house to fight.

Dubecky told police that he went outside to calm everyone down, but he denied hitting the woman.

He is free on bond during the court proceedings.