Nugget of Knowledge: Apple of your eye phrase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The idiom “apple of one’s eye” actually refers to the pupil of the eye.

The phrase is from the Bible, in which it appears in four books of The Old Testament: Deuteronomy, Psalms, Proverbs and Lamentations.

In most of the Hebrew verses, the phrase refers to the reflection of a person’s image in another person’s eye.

Shakespeare used the phrase in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

We used to think that the pupil of your eye was not just round, but actually a ball, like any piece of round fruit, like an apple. It was the center of vision and very important to our body, our health and well-being — a window to the soul.

Vision was always considered the most important sense, so this hard, round ball in the middle of your eye, shaped like a piece of fruit, was the “Apple of Your Eye.”

You valued it and protected it.

