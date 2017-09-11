Warren man accused of robbing Austintown store at gunpoint

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he robbed the Raccoon Road Beer and Wine store in Austintown Thursday.

Police said Kahmaree Bush, 19, of Warren, entered the business around 4 p.m. and pointed a handgun at an employee, telling her to give him all the money in her cash drawer, the report said.

The employee gave him everything in the drawer, which was an undetermined amount of money, police said.

Then, the report said, he pointed the gun at the lottery register and demanded all the money from that register as well.

Bush then ran away with the money, the report said.

Police reviewed the security footage and took descriptions of the robber from employees, the report said.

One employee noted that she thought the man was a regular customer who came in a silver Chevrolet.

Police saw footage of a male driving a silver Chevrolet in the drive through earlier in the day, and found the name of the woman who owned the car.

An officer searched for the car’s owner on Facebook and realized the woman was dating a man who matched the suspect’s description, police said.

On Facebook, he was under the alias Tyler Joseph, but police were told by an associate of the suspect that his real name was Kahmaree Bush, the report said.

According to the report, around 10:56 p.m., an officer observed a man that looked like the suspect near the girlfriend’s apartment

When the officer asked for his name, he responded that it was Tyler Joseph and gave his birthdate, but there were no results.

Bush was detained by the officer, and he eventually admitted his real name.

Police found $1,000 in Bush’s pocket and transported him to the Mahoning County Justice Center.

Bush will appear at the Austintown court on Sept. 27 at 9:30 a.m.