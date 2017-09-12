Corrections officer reprimanded for releasing wrong inmate

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A corrections officer at the Trumbull County Jail has been reprimanded after the wrong inmate was released Friday.

Tha jail accidentally released Amber Skinner instead of Andrea Gintert.

Sara Whitaker was reprimanded for failing to doublecheck the name of the inmate being released.

Officials say a different officer misheard the name, but Whitaker should have verified the inmate as the right person when she accepted the bond payment.

Skinner was brought back to the jail a few hours later.

Neither inmate was charged with violent crimes.

Last week, jail officials said they plan on reviewing their policy to see if staff needs additional training and getting a new intercom system to avoid this incident in the future.