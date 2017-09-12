Mobile science lab comes to Leetonia High School



LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Leetonia middle and high school will be spending time outside of the classroom Tuesday.

The University of Pittsburgh’s mobile science lab is making a stop at the school. The 80-foot tractor-trailer is a mobile science lab full of learning material and hands-on exhibits.

Mobile Science Lab educator Damara Strong said the goal of the mobile lab is to expose students to different sciences and careers.

“That’s the goal of the Mobile Science Lab is to teach them about what type of research is happening nowadays and what types of careers in science they might be able to have,” Strong said.

Students in 7th through 12th grade will spend time in the lab. Ninth graders are working with human skulls from the University of Pittsburgh Dental School. Students in 7th and 8th grade will work with a regenerative medicine lab, learning about the structure of nerve cells.

“We are actually bringing a different type of program, a different type of technique in order to get them excited about science,” Strong said.

This is the second time the mobile lab has visited Leetonia High School. Principal Troy Radinsky said the lab is a great way to get students exposed to things they’ve never seen before.

“They don’t know what they don’t know, and us exposing them to opportunities such as this to show them the different type of medical positions that they could be a part of – the various engineering opportunities are there,” Radinsky said.

The program is working. Students are engaged and said they enjoy the work they are doing inside the mobile labs.

“Science didn’t really interest me, but this is starting to interest me,” said Brennon Kane, a freshman at Leetonia High School.