Nugget of Knowledge: Computer Keyboard Wear

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Which keys on a keyboard wear out the fastest?

When we used typewriters to put words on paper, that was an easy question.

The magazine Business Insider reported in 2013 that the most-used key was the space bar, followed by the E and the backspace key.

But times are changing.

A company called Laptop-keys dot com, which replaces broken or worn keys and computer parts found something new.

Many people who once casually used a computer have switched to smartphones and tablets with touchscreens to write emails and check out social media and videos.

The people who still use laptops all the time are mostly office employees or computer gamers.

Gamers mostly order replacements for the W, A, S and D keys, as well as the arrow keys because these keys are important for role playing games and driving simulation.

People who use desktop and laptop computers for work tend to replace the vowel keys – A, E, I, O and U – and the spacebar and the arrow keys, the keys we press most today when typing.

