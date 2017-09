MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted was in the Youngstown area on Tuesday.

When it comes to helping Ohioans in business, education, and in the fight against opioids, he said it’s time for new ideas and new leadership.

“Whether you grew up an adopted kid like me in a small town or in a tough inner city, we want to make sure the American Dream is alive and well in Ohio.”

Husted came to town Tuesday to meet with constituents as he continues his run for governor.