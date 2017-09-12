Scrappers’ playoff run ends with loss to Vermont

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers saw their playoff run come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Vermont Monday night in the New York-Penn League Semifinals.

The Lake Monsters win the best-of-three series 2-0.

Vermont did all of the scoring in the third inning. Logan Farrar, Greg Deichmann, and Jordan Devencenzi each tallied an RBI in the frame.

Mahoning Valley’s offense was held to just one hit in the game. Vermont Starting Pitcher Jesus Lazardo picked up the win on the mound, tossing five shutout innings with five strikeouts.

Mahoning Valley ends the season with a record of 44-30.