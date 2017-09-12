Warren native who fled from Hurricane Irma waiting to return

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – While parts of Florida begin to clean up from Hurricane Irma, some of the 6.4 million who were asked to evacuate their homes are still unable to get back. In fact, one Floridian who traveled back to the Valley to escape the hurricane is waiting to go home.

John Meyer, of Hollywood, Florida, made the 22-hour trip to Warren after he saw the path of Hurricane Irma would impact the east coast.

“I mean, who really wants to deal with not having power,” Meyer said.

The Howland High School graduate now calls Florida home. His town of Hollywood sits between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Pumping stations in Hollywood were at full volume trying to get rid of water that flooded streets there following the storm.

“I was in contact with a woman who lives in my building. The building is okay. It only went out of power a few times for about five minutes each time but my entire block and all the businesses around are out of power right now,” Meyer said.

Staging areas are set up in the state to begin the recovery process. Crews are on the street, trying to restore electricity, and the National Guard is flying in extra supplies.

At one point, Irma left over 6.5 million homes and businesses without power in Florida and more than 100,000 people went to shelters.

It could take weeks for electricity to be restored to everyone. Meyer said he is not sure when he will head back home.

“Stuck in Ohio, I guess. Stuck in Ohio but I will get back out of here.”

Meyer said he hopes to leave by Thursday at the very latest. His biggest concern is having enough gas to get home after seeing some cars in the south stranded on the side of the road. He wants to make sure he’ll be able to make the entire trip.

