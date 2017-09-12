YSU faculty to vote on report addressing unresolved contract issues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State faculty will be meeting next week to go over a fact-finder’s report released Tuesday night.

The report addresses the unresolved contract issues with the university.

The faculty will vote to either accept or reject the report. Voting will end on Wednesday, September 20.

Union spokesperson Linda Strom said they’re still hopeful in achieving “a contract that is fair and supports quality research, teaching, and engagement.”

Details of the report won’t be released until both the faculty and the university trustees vote on it.

The faculty have been working without a contract but did give authorization to issue a 10-day strike notice if the need arises.